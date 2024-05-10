Rahul Gandhi Takes A Bus Ride In Hyderabad, Interacts With Passengers

Rahul Gandhi travelled on a state roadways bus in Greater Hyderabad on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled on a state roadways bus in Greater Hyderabad after addressing a public meeting on Thursday night and interacted with the surprised passengers.

The Congress leader, who was accompanied by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, boarded the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus after the public meeting at Saroornagar in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

Rahul Gandhi distributed 'Panch Nyay' brochures among passengers and enquired about the implementation of the free bus travel scheme by the Congress government in the state.

The Congress leader, interacting with the passengers, explained to them the promises made by the Congress in its national manifesto for various sections like women, youth, farmers, and workers.

Rahul Gandhi took a bus ride in Telangana during is campaign with CM @revanth_anumula and interacted with the commuters, he also distributed NYAY Patra and educated passengers about congress manifesto!!



Rahul is a real people's leader who listen to them, its people's Man Ki Baat… pic.twitter.com/6v8Kx8ZBNL — NSUI Tamil Nadu (@NSUITamilNadu) May 9, 2024

Passengers were surprised to find Rahul Gandhi travelling with them and many took selfies with him.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, in his speech at the public meeting, again charged the BJP with planning to do away with the Constitution and vowed to protect it. He also promised to hike reservations and listed various promises that the INDIA bloc government, if voted to power, would implement for the benefit of various sections of the people and to revitalise the economy and provide jobs.

