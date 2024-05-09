'You're Indian': US Author On Why She Wouldn't Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy and Ann Coulter in his podcast

Indian-American Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy was told by American author Ann Coulter in his podcast that she wouldn't have voted for him in the US presidential election because he is an "Indian".

Later, Mr Ramaswamy in a post on the microblogging website X said he respects Ms Coulter because "she had the guts to speak her mind."

"Ann Coulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn't vote for me 'because you're an Indian,' even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back," Mr Ramaswamy said in the post.

From the beginning of the podcast, Ms Coulter went on to take swipes at the Indian-American leader who tried to run for US President, but had to eventually support Donald Trump's candidature.

"... Fantastic opening monologue. I too am a fan of yours. I am going to make a point to make it fun. You're so bright and articulate. I guess I can call you articulate since you're not an American black - can't say that about them, it's derogatory - I agree with many, many things you say probably more than most other candidates. But I still would not have voted for you because you're an Indian," Ms Coulter said.

In announcing the podcast, Mr Ramaswamy clearly mentioned the discussion between the two had some 'interesting' bits.

"Ann Coulter challenged me. I challenged her. This episode will challenge you. You're not going to want to miss it," he had posted on X.

Back when Mr Ramaswamy announced he would run for president and would be Mr Trump's replacement, Mr Trump had largely avoided criticising the Indian-American leader due to his strong praise and defence of the former US President.

However, the criticisms started mounting as voters started making their voices heard in the first-in-the-nation caucuses, and as Ramaswamy became more direct in laying out the case for why he was the Trump alternative.