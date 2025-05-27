"In The Fall Of 2011...": Vivek Ramaswamy's Anniversary Post With Wife Apoorva

Indian-origin entrepreneur and Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday shared a heartfelt post for his wife, Apoorva, on their 10th wedding anniversary. Mr Ramaswamy, a former 2024 presidential candidate, reflected on their journey together, recalling their first date hiking in the Rockies.

Sharing the picture of them from 14 years ago on X, the biotech entrepreneur mentioned he met his wife, a smart medical student, in 2011. He asked her out on a first date, and then they headed for a weekend and hiked Flattop Mountain in the Rockies.

He wrote, "We got within striking distance of the summit when a blizzard hit. I was foolishly stubborn about still making it, when she grabbed my hand, looked me in the eye, & said we had a lifetime ahead to come back and finish it."

Now, 14 years and two children later, they finally went back, finished the hike, and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. "Grateful for the love of my life & every day of our journey together," he wrote.

Social media users praised the couple's journey and wished them well for the future.

A user wrote, "Many more Happy returns and stay blessed. You talk sensibly & intelligently which is not liked by Americans. They hate debates and love guns. Keep reasoning firm on your ideology. The good have to tread alone, the bad always have company."

Another commented, "Sometimes the most meaningful summits aren't the ones we reach on schedule, but the ones we return to together-when the time is right!"

"Beautiful story, thank you for sharing such a special story with the world. Happy anniversary to you both and may you both enjoy a 100 more happy anniversaries together!"

The couple got married in 2015 and has two sons together.

Last year, Mr Ramaswamy sought the Grand Old Party nomination before opting out and endorsing Trump for the presidency. He was going to jointly lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. But hours after Trump took oath as US President, Mr Ramaswamy announced he would quit DOGE and hinted at running for the Governor of Ohio.

This month, Mr Ramaswamy, backed by Donald Trump, won the Ohio Republican Party's gubernatorial endorsement, nearly a year before the 2026 primary. But he faced criticism over his stance on the H-1B visa programme.