"If Chief Minister Not Changed Now...": MLA On Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar

Shortly before senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala meets Karnataka Congress MLAs amid the disquiet over the Chief Minister post, a legislator known to be close to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that a majority of MLAs -- as many as 100 -- want "change". The MLA warned that the Congress may not retain power in the 2028 state polls if the Chief Minister is not changed now.

MLAs close to Mr Shivakumar have demanded that incumbent Siddaramaiah be asked to step down as Chief Minister and Mr Shivakumar be appointed to the post for the remainder of the term.

Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain said 100 MLAs are backing Mr Shivakumar. "It's not just me. Over 100 MLAs are in favour of a change. Many of them are waiting for this moment. They want good governance and believe that DK Shivakumar deserves an opportunity. He has worked tirelessly for the party and played a key role in strengthening the organisation. Everyone has seen the transformation in the party's fortunes since he became KPCC President. Because of his efforts, more and more people are expressing their support for him and are ready to stand by his side," he said.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Hussain said he would raise this issue during the meeting with Mr Surjewala, rushed by the Congress high command to Bengaluru amid the rumblings. "I will definitely speak to Mr Surjewala today about the Chief Minister change issue. If the change doesn't happen now, then Congress cannot retain power in 2028. This is needed in the interests of the party right now," he said.

Responding to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that only the party high command can take a call on the Chief Minister post, Mr Hussain said, "There is discipline in the Congress. We always respect the high command, but we should tell the facts."

Mr Surjewala, however, has termed his visit an organisational exercise for introspection and ensuring the development of Karnataka, and stressed that any news of a possible leadership change is a "figment of imagination".

Siddaramaiah, too, trashed the buzz over a possible leadership change in the state. Speaking in Mysuru, he said the Congress government will remain "as solid as a rock" for five years. Mr Shivakumar at his side, he told the media, "This government will be as solid as a 'bande' (rock) for five years." The Chief Minister's supporters often call him 'bande'.

When the media asked him about his ties with Mr Shivakumar, he held the Deputy Chief Minister's hand to show unity and said, "We are on good terms." Asked if attempts were being made to drive a wedge between them, he said, "We don't listen to what others say."

The current unrest over the Chief Minister post goes back to the 2023 election result in which Congress scored a thumping win. At the time, Mr Shivakumar was considered a strong contender for the top post for his role in the Congress win. Eventually, the Congress leadership managed to convince him to settle for the Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief posts. Some reports had then claimed that an agreement of rotational chief ministership had been reached, but this was never confirmed.