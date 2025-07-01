At Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Man Sits On Chest Of Teen, Slits Her Throat

A horrifying act of violence has exposed deep cracks in public safety and hospital security in Madhya Pradesh. On June 27, inside the government district hospital of Narsinghpur, a 19-year-old girl named Sandhya Chaudhary, a Class 12 student, was brutally murdered in full public view by a man obsessed with her - and no one intervened.

The chilling footage, which surfaced on Monday, shows Abhishek Koshti, the accused, slitting the girl's throat as bystanders - including hospital staff - look on, frozen, doing nothing. Some even walk past as the girl bleeds to death on the hospital floor.

What should have been a place of healing turned into a murder scene. Abhishek, wearing a black shirt, is seen in a mobile camera footage slapping Sandhya, throwing her to the ground, pinning her down by sitting on her chest, and then slashing her throat with a knife.

All of this took place in broad daylight, inside the emergency wing, just meters from doctors and guards. The attack lasted around 10 minutes. The assailant then attempted to slit his own throat, failed, fled the hospital, started a bike parked outside, and vanished.

At the time of the murder, two security guards were posted outside the trauma center. Inside, there were multiple hospital staff members, including a doctor, nurses, and ward boys. None stopped the attacker.

The complete collapse of security left patients and their families terrified. Of the 11 patients admitted in the trauma ward, eight took discharge the same day, and the rest left the next morning.

Sandhya had left home around 2 pm that day, telling her family she was visiting a friend's sister-in-law in the maternity ward. Abhishek Koshti had reportedly been loitering around the hospital since noon - likely waiting for her. The two spoke briefly outside room number 22 before the confrontation turned deadly.

The murder was swift, the bleeding fatal. Sandhya died on the spot.

The girl's family was informed around 3:30 pm. By the time they reached the hospital, her body was still lying at the crime scene.

Enraged, the family blocked the road outside the hospital. The protest was calmed only by 10:30 pm. But tempers flared again until 2 am, when officials assured strict action against those responsible for the lapse.