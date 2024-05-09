Applications Invited For CSEET And Direct Admission To Company Secretary Executive Programme

Applications are being invited by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for candidates aspiring to study Company Secretaries in the upcoming academic year. The institute is accepting registrations for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July session. The deadline to complete the registrations for CSEET is June 15, 2024.

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET. They will be required to pay an application fees of Rs 2,000.

Applications are also invited for direct admission to CS Executive Programme. Candidates who qualify the CSEET are eligible to appear in the CS Executive programme. Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and postgraduates are eligible to directly apply for the CS Executive exam. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of ICSI by May 31, 2024.

The CSEET exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course and is scheduled for July 6, 2024.

Exam format of CSEET

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

The institute will also share a link of CSEET virtual teaching classes to the candidates once they register for the entrance exam. The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.