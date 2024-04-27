ICSI Offering Certificate Course On Independent Directors, Check Details

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is inviting applications for a 'Certificate Course on Independent Directors'. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the course by May 15, 2024. The classes for the course will commence from May 21, 2024 and conclude in September 2024.

Eligibility

Candidates who are member of ICSI, students of ICSI Executive Programme or Graduates in any stream from a recognised university will be eligible for the programme.

As per the official notice from ICSI, the course has been introduced to promote the concept of Independent Directors and to provide capacity building opportunities to potential candidates. The teachings will broadly encompass the concept, role, duties and liabilities of Independent Directors etc

Medium of Instruction

The course will be offered through online live webinars with interactive sessions. The recordings of live sessions, reference material and PPTs will be available on ICSI - LMS platform for one year, which can be accessed as per convenience of the candidates. The online classes will be held every Tuesday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

After the successful completion of online training of the certificate course, candidates will be required to pass a MCQ based assessment and submit a project report. Those who qualify both criteria will be awarded with a certificate of completion of the course.

Course fee

The fees for members and students of ICSI is Rs 7,500 plus GST. While candidates enrolling other than ICSI will have to pay Rs 15,000 plus GST.