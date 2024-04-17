ICSI Offering Online Doubt Clearing Class For Company Secretary Exams, Register Now

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is offering online doubt clearing classes to students who are appearing for the ICSI June 2024 exams. ICSI has opened registrations for the students who will be appearing in the Executive programme and professionals programme for the new syllabus 2022.

The online classes for Executive and Professional programme can be accessed by paying a fees of Rs 1,000 per group. The payment can be made using the following link https://tinyurl.com/2kae3hmj

Registered students can submit their doubts or queries through the google form. Queries received from the students will be compiled and sent to the concerned faculty. The faculties will address the doubts or queries of the student during the online classes. Students can also ask doubts online through chat box during the class.

Students who registered for Online Centralised Classes which commenced from December 1, 2023 will get free access of the classes. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for complete details.

The exam will be held from June 2, 2024- June 10, 2024.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.



ICSI has its headquarters at New Delhi, four Regional Offices at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and 72 Chapters across India.