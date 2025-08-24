Company Secretary Professional, Executive Exam Results To Be Out Tomorrow At This Time

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially confirmed the result date for the CS Professional and Executive Programme examinations conducted in the June 2025 session. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exams can check their results online at the official website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June 2025 Result Date And Time

The ICSI CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) results will be declared on August 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM, while the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) results will be released on the same day at 2:00 PM. Along with the results, candidates will also get their subject-wise marks breakup on the official portal.

• Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 And 2022): 11 AM

• Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022): 2 PM

Result-Cum-Marks Statement Details

• Executive Programme: The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be made available on the ICSI website immediately after results are declared. Candidates can download it for reference, as no hard copy will be issued.

• Professional Programme: The physical copy of the marks statement will be dispatched to candidates' registered addresses. If not received within 30 days of result declaration, candidates must contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu with their details.

Upcoming ICSI CS December 2025 Exam

The next CS Professional (Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) exams will be conducted from December 22 to December 29, 2025. Online applications with the requisite exam fee will open from August 26, 2025.

How to Check ICSI CS June 2025 Result

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their results:

Step 1. Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Step 2. Click on the 'ICSI CS June 2025 Result' link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your login credentials (roll number and registration number).

Step 4. Submit the details and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

For further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of ICSI.