Advertisement

ICSI Company Secretary 2025: June Exam Result To Be Released Tomorrow, Download Directly Here

ICSI CS June Result: ICSI will declare the CS June examination result at 11 am. Students can check the result here, once released.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ICSI Company Secretary 2025: June Exam Result To Be Released Tomorrow, Download Directly Here
ICSI CS June 2025 Exam: Candidates can check the details for the result here

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result for Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive program June examinations tomorrow, August 25, 2025. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the institute- icsi.edu.

The result will be released at 11 am for the Professional program and 2 pm for the Executive program.

ICSI CS 2025 Result: How To Download CS June Result?

  • Visit the official website - icsi.edu.
  • On the homepage, click on "Examinations".
  • Then, click on "CS Executive and Professional June 2025 Result".
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

The e-result will be released along with the marks statement on the website. Physical marksheets will be sent to candidates soon after the declaration of result. Those who do not receive their marksheet within 30 days of result declaration must contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu.

The ICSI will conduct the next CS entrance examination in the month of December from December 22 to December 29, 2025. Candidates can check the details for the December examination here.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICSI CS June Result, ICSI CS June Exam Result, ICSI CS June Exam Result Link
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com