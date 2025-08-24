ICSI Company Secretary 2025: June Exam Result To Be Released Tomorrow, Download Directly Here

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result for Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive program June examinations tomorrow, August 25, 2025. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the institute- icsi.edu.

The result will be released at 11 am for the Professional program and 2 pm for the Executive program.

ICSI CS 2025 Result: How To Download CS June Result?

Visit the official website - icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on "Examinations".

Then, click on "CS Executive and Professional June 2025 Result".

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The e-result will be released along with the marks statement on the website. Physical marksheets will be sent to candidates soon after the declaration of result. Those who do not receive their marksheet within 30 days of result declaration must contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu.

The ICSI will conduct the next CS entrance examination in the month of December from December 22 to December 29, 2025. Candidates can check the details for the December examination here.