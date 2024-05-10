Akbarpur To Go? Yogi Adityanath Hints At Another Round Of Name Change In UP

Just before the 2019 Kumbh Mela, the state government changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

In line with his allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Pran' (five pledges), which include removing vestiges of slavery from the face of India and respecting heritage among others, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dropped a hint about changing the name of Akbarpur.

"Uttering the name of the city leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Rest assured, all these things will change. We must eradicate all remnants of colonialism from our nation and honour our heritage," the chief minister said, according to an official release.

Beyond Akbarpur, changing the names of numerous districts within the state has been considered, including Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Farrukhabad, and Moradabad.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after assuming office in 2017, has embarked on a mission to eradicate symbols of historical subjugation.

This endeavour has seen numerous roads, parks, intersections, and buildings in the state christened in the honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In Lucknow alone, one can traverse Atal Bihari Vajpayee Road, navigate through Atal Chauraha, access the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Conference Centre, cross Atal Setu, and arrive at Atal Bihari Kalyan Mandap.

Additionally, the iconic Mughalsarai railway station, the fourth busiest junction in the country, underwent a name change to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

Just before the 2019 Kumbh Mela, the state government rechristened Allahabad to Prayagraj, a move rooted in reclaiming the city's historical identity.

Saints contend that the original name of this historic locale was Prayagraj, which the Mughals altered to 'Allahabad'.

Concurrently, Faizabad was renamed Ayodhya, and the Jhansi railway station was also renamed after Rani Lakshmi Bai.

Recently, the municipal bodies of Aligarh passed a resolution demanding the city's renaming to Harigarh, while Firozabad was proposed to be renamed Chandra Nagar.

A similar proposal was also made in Mainpuri, where a demand was made to change the district's name to Mayapuri.

Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi has demanded that the name of her home district, Sambhal, be changed to Prithviraj Nagar or Kalki Nagar. Former BJP MLA Devmani Dwivedi demanded that the Sultanpur district name be changed to Kushbhawanpur. This city was founded by Kush, son of Lord Rama. BJP MLA from Deoband assembly seat of Saharanpur, Brajesh Singh, has also demanded that Deoband be changed to Devvrind.

Deoband is known for the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom, but it is claimed that the place has been referred to as Devvrind in ancient Hindu scriptures.

Similarly, Alka Rai, former BJP MLA from the Mohammadabad seat of Ghazipur, has demanded that the name of Ghazipur be changed to Gadhipuri.

