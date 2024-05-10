Karnataka Retired Engineer Duped Of Rs 1.6 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters

The alleged transactions happened between May 2-6, the police said. (Representational)

A retired engineer was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.6 crore by frauds here who asked for "caution money" to ward off a possible probe by a central investigative agency, police said on Thursday.

The accused, posing as employees of an international courier service, claimed that a package the victim sent had incriminating documents and drugs and probe agencies knew of it, they said.

They allegedly asked for "caution deposit" saying it will be returned once the investigation is over, and the victim paid Rs 1.6 crore to them, police added.

The alleged transactions happened between May 2-6 and the matter came to light when the man told his daughter about it.

Police said a case regarding the incident has been registered at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station in in Mangaluru city.

