Ramjas College Student Protest Moves To Delhi Police Headquarters

The uproar over an invite to JNU's Umar Khalid at Ramjas College moved outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday - an unprecedented turn of events in recent times. Hundreds of angry students were seen milling outside the headquarters, demanding that separate cases be filed on their complaints - a demand the police chief said cannot be met. Two students groups - the BJP-linked ABVP and AISA -- had clashed repeatedly last evening during protests outside the college and 20 students and at least one teacher had been injured.The police have already filed a rioting case against students allegedly involved in the clashes. The students alleged that the police had rounded up some of them during Wednesday's protests and demand a separate case filed on that as well.After hours of protests outside the headquarters, police chief Amulya Patnaik came out to talk to the students. But despite his explanation that in such cases only one FIR or First Information Report was enough to investigate the matter, the students continued with their demands. After the police chief earlier said "This is the national capital, we won't tolerate this," the police today admitted that excesses had also been committed during crowd control. The investigation will now be conducted by the Crime Branch instead of the local police.The Delhi Police has also set up an inquiry into the "inappropriate and unprofessional action" of its personnel, said Joint Commissioner Dipendra Pathak. "We don't condone such action," he said, but also asked student protesters to make sure they stayed within the bounds of the law in future.The AISA - All India Students' Association, whose representatives were mostly from the JNU - had alleged that the students of ABVP had gone on the offensive on Tuesday and Wednesday. They had allegedly broken chairs in the college, locked up AISA students and on Wednesday, beat up the group that was holding a demonstration demanding freedom of speech.The ABVP contends those responsible for the violence were outsiders and their own members had sustained injured as well. The group had objected to the planned address by Umar Khalid -accused in a sedition case along with JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar -- calling his statements "anti-national".Back at the Ramjas College, the classes were suspended for the day amid tension.