Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's Fresh 'Expose' Against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal: Highlights

Highlights Kapil Mishra holds press conference from home, 'exposes' AAP Shows presentation claiming irregularities in AAP's finances Mr Mishra has been accusing Arvind Kejriwal of corruption

I have with me all the documents that expose Arvind Kejriwal.

These will be shared with you today. I have kept all the details from corruption and scams to things that went wrong during elections. We will also be e-mailing these to you.

I am now going to give you a presentation and every detail has a supporting document.

You all will see how people in Delhi have been fooled. The AAP has been indulging in massive corruption in Delhi including the mohalla clinics. You'll see what a massive scam it is.

The first slide has the account details of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Some people know of this, but don't have the details.

I am now going to give every single detail of how the party did not declare money that it received. They got 25 crores, but showed only 20. Where have the 5 crores gone?

Another account shows a discrepancy of 15 crores.

They declared wrong details about their finances to the Election Commission.

I am going to give you the bank documents of every single account.

See for yourself, the difference between what they have and what they claim to have, and what they declare to the Election Commission.

Income Tax has sent notice to Arvind Kejriwal regarding four companies he holds fraudulently.

But he actually has hundreds of companies, which he holds illegally. There are crores of rupees in each of these company accounts.

I will give you the authentic documents of each of these companies, including the details of all the shell companies that Arvind Kejriwal has opened.

Arvind Kejriwal was converting black money to white via Axis bank. Here are the documents of the money that was neither declared nor reflected anywhere by Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sacked Delhi minister and suspended AAP member Kapil Mishra addressed the media from his residence where "exposed" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party over various financial irregularities in the party's accounts. This "expose" comes a day after he alleged that the police were trying to "forcibly" take him to the hospital based on "fake reports" given by doctors. Mr Mishra had, earlier this week, undertaken a hunger strike against Mr Kejriwal. Kapil Mishra, a lawmaker from Delhi's Karawal Nagar assembly constituency, had alleged that he saw Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his house. He also alleged that Mr Jain helped a relative of the AAP chief with a Rs 50 crore deal.The AAP has been embroiled in controversy ever since its defeat in the Delhi civic polls. Mr Mishra's charges against the party's top leadership come amid reports of a rift between Mr Kejriwal and senior leader Kumar Vishwaas. Earlier this month, comic-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh 'Ghuggi' resigned from the party after he was replaced by AAP MP Bhagwant Mann as its Punjab chief.