'Ensure Swatiji Gets Justice': Nirbhaya's Mother's Message To Arvind Kejriwal

Ms Maliwal responded to Asha Devi's message, thanking her for her support.

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, has called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to support AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who has accused his close aide of assaulting her.

Talking to news agency IANS, Asha Devi said that the AAP leader had fought atrocities against women as the former Delhi Commission for Women chief and Mr Kejriwal should ensure that strict action is taken against the accused.

"AAP came to power in Delhi while tapping on the anger and outrage of people in Nirbhaya case. If Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal is not safe, then what could one expect for common women," she added.

She called on Mr Kejriwal to support his MP and ensure that "Swatiji gets justice"

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) should take action against this. He is the chief minister of Delhi. He calls himself the brother and son of the people of Delhi. Keeping that in mind, he should speak out and take stringent action against the accused," she said.

Ms Maliwal responded to Asha Devi's message, thanking her for her support. "Nirbhaya's mother has fought a long battle for justice in the country. Even when I was on a hunger strike to punish child rapists, she supported me. Today, she made this video in support of me. I am very touched," she said in a post on X

"But some leaders will call her a BJP agent for supporting me!" she said, taking a swipe at AAP leader Atishi, who alleged that the AAP MP was part of a BJP "conspiracy" against Mr Kejriwal.

Ms Maliwal's accusations against Mr Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar have kicked up a political firestorm. She had alleged that Mr Kumar had kicked her in the chest, stomach and pelvic area before "brutally dragging" her at the chief minister's residence on May 13.

Mr Kejriwal, who had initially remained silent over the case, called for a fair investigation into the matter in his first direct reaction to Ms Maliwal's claims on Wednesday. However, the Aam Aadmi Party chief added that there are two versions of the event.