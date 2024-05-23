Arvind Kejriwal's Parents Won't Be Questioned Today In Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Sources

The Delhi Police will not question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's parents today in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, sources said.

According to the Delhi Police sources, Ms Maliwal in her statement said that Mr Kejriwal's parents were in the house when she was assaulted last week.

A political storm erupted when Swati Maliwal accused Mr Kejriwal's chief Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's official residence. The police have taken Mr Kumar into custody.

The police now plans to question Arvind Kejriwal's parents too in the case, but will do so at a later date.

Mr Kejriwal, though, took to X (formerly Twitter), to share photos of him and his parents waiting for the police to arrive.

"I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday the police called my parents and asked for time for interrogation. But they have not given any information yet whether they will come or not," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Ms Maliwal's complaint. Mr Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19 and is currently in police custody till today.

Bibhav Kumar lodged a counter-complaint against Ms Maliwal accusing her of forced and illegal entry into the CM's entrance.

The assault case row surfaced days ahead of polling in the national capital which is scheduled to take place on May 25 in the sixth phase.

Voting in seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25. The counting of the votes will be done on June 4. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in Delhi.