Delhi Man Steals Rs 8 Lakh From Employers Shop To Buy iPhone, Branded Clothes

The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly stole Rs 8 lakh from a car accessories shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, officials said on Thursday.

The accused purchased an expensive iPhone, a foldable phone and branded clothes from the stolen money, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Soni, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had used duplicate keys to access the shop.

"The incident came to light on July 21 when the shop owner lodged a complaint with the Karol Bagh police alleging that Rs 8 lakh in cash had been stolen from the premises. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

A police team was formed to trace the suspect. The team checked CCTV footage from multiple locations, and digital footprints were followed to zero in on Soni's location.

"Raids were conducted in Gorakhpur and Kanpur, eventually leading to the apprehension of the accused from Yashoda Nagar in Kanpur. During interrogation, Soni confessed to the theft and disclosed that he had hidden the stolen cash in an almirah at his residence," said the DCP.

A total of Rs 5.5 lakh in cash, an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and a Motorola foldable mobile phone were recovered from his possession, police said.

Soni had already spent about Rs 1 lakh on clothes, accessories and a lavish lifestyle, police said.

"Soni was employed at the Karol Bagh shop where he committed the theft. He had allegedly planned the act in advance and procured duplicate keys to gain access to the shop outside business hours," said the officer.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)