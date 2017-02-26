I Got Rape Threats For Calling Out ABVP, Says Kargil Martyr's Daughter

The cracks in her voice do not impair the statement that she makes but they do commission a moment of thought. Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Captain Mandeep Singh who was killed in the 1999 Kargil War, has said she has received a barrage of threats including of rape after she spoke out against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, a student union linked to the ruling BJP, over the violence at Delhi's Ramjas College on Wednesday.
Highlights
- Gurmehar Kaur's Facebook post slamming student union went viral
- Post came after violence at Delhi college over invite to JNU student
- Have been threatened with violence, rape for it, says Gurmehar
"I've been getting a lot of threats on social media. When you open the profile picture that I changed, you keep seeing there are people threatening me and calling me an anti-nationalist. I think it's very scary when people threaten you with violence or with rape. There is this guy called Rahul and he's given a very detailed explanation in a comment saying how he would like to rape me. That is very scary," she said on NDTV's show We The People tonight.
Clashes had erupted on the campus of Ramjas College between groups of students after the ABVP objected to an invitation for seminar to Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, accused of sedition over an event last year where anti-India slogans were allegedly raised.
A 140-word Facebook post and a picture that she put out hours after the clashes went viral. In the picture, the Lady Sri Ram College student held a handwritten placard that read: "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".
But the messages of solidarity and criticism to her post also accompanied a torrent of ugly abuse. The post has been shared nearly 3,000 times and received more than 1,000 comments in four days.