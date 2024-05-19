Delhi University Issues Guidelines For PhD Admission 2024, Details Here

The Delhi University has decided to use the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) scores for admission to PhD programs for the academic session 2024-25. The NET marks of candidates in Categories 2 and 3 will be valid for one year for admission to PhD programmes.

For admission to PhD programs, the weightage will be 70% for NET marks and 30% for interview marks.

Delhi University PhD admission 2024-2025: Check guidelines



Based on their NET scores, candidates will be eligible in three categories - JRF (Junior Research Fellowship), Assistant Professor, PhD Admission.

Advertisement

Category-1: Award of JRF and appointment as Assistant Professor - NET qualified candidates are eligible for all three - JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD Admission.

Category-2: Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD - NET-qualified candidates are eligible for Assistant Professor and PhD Admission but not JRF.

Category-3: Admission to PhD only - NET-qualified candidates are eligible for PhD Admission, not JRF or Assistant Professor.

Admission under JRF Category will be done as per UGC Notification dated November 7, 2022.

The University may hold entrance examinations for those PhD programs where NET examinations in the concerned subjects/disciplines are not conducted by UGC, such as in Portuguese, Italian, Engineering, etc.

The University of Delhi informed that the detailed PhD information bulletin 2024 will be released on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.