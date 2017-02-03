Chennai Oil Spill: Crew Of Both Ships Being Interrogated, Can't Leave City

Chennai oil spill: The clean-up operation will take up to 10 more days.

Chennai: The crew of both ships which collided off Chennai last Saturday and caused a massive oil spill are being interrogated to fix the responsibility. Sources say both the ships and the crew will not be allowed to leave the Kamarajar port outside Chennai till the investigation into the incident is over. Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran said, "Action will be taken according to the polluter pays principle."