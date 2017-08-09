BJP Leader's Son Vikas Barala Summoned After Police Watch CCTV Footage Of Stalking

Chandigarh: Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala, has been summoned by the police today over charges that he stalked a woman and chased her on the streets of Chandigarh last week. Sources say he faces arrest if he doesn't appear by 11 am.
The 23-year-old has not surfaced after he and his friend were arrested by a police patrol team and let off on bail on Saturday, hours after a chilling high-speed chase that the police say has been recorded on CCTV cameras.
A police notice to join investigations was pasted outside his home when no one accepted it.
Varnika Kundu, a 29-year-old DJ, has alleged that Vikas and his friend tried to block her way, banged on her window and tried to force her door open. Her Facebook post on the incident brought police investigations into the media glare; the police have denied any pressure from the BJP, which rules the state, to shield their top leader's son.
Yesterday, the police said CCTV footage of Vikas Barala's white SUV racing behind Varnika Kundu's black car confirms active pursuit.
Varnika Kundu wrote in her Facebook post, which went viral, that she felt "lucky, because I'm not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere."
"Chandigarh police has retrieved footage of five CCTV cameras on the route capturing the chase of the victim's vehicle by the alleged vehicle," senior officer Satish Kumar told NDTV, denying Congress allegations of missing cameras.
Vikas Barala and his friend were arrested but let off within hours because the charges against them were bailable. Though a tougher kidnapping charge was included in the original FIR, the police claimed Varnika Kundu did not refer to the charge in her statement before the magistrate.
Subhash Barala yesterday broke his silence and said Varnika Kundu, "is like my daughter".
"There is no pressure from me or the BJP in this case till now and it will not happen in the future," Mr Barala said, adding, "The investigation is progressing per law and the proceedings should be done per law."
Mr Barala's resignation has been ruled out by the BJP, which asserts that the case had "nothing to do with him" but involved his son.