15 Killed After Pickup Truck Skids Off Road, Overturns In Chhattisgarh

Fourteen women and a man were killed in the horrific accident, cops said.

Fifteen people were killed after a pickup truck overturned in Chhattisgarh's Kadirdham district today. The accident took place near Bahpani village.

Twenty-five people on board a pickup vehicle were returning after plucking tendu leaves. The vehicle skidded off the road, overturned and fell into a ditch. Fourteen women and a man were killed in the horrific accident, cops said.

Eight people have been injured in the incident and were shifted to a hospital, the police said. The terrain of the area is said to be hilly. A team of cops arrived at the spot and are investigating the cause behind the crash.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed condolences and assured all possible assistance to the injured and the families of those who died.

"The news of the death of 15 people when a pickup vehicle with labourers overturned in Kawardha is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

कवर्धा में मजदूरों से भरी पिकअप वाहन पलटने से 15 लोगों के निधन की खबर अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं उन सभी परिवारों के साथ हैं, जिन्होंने इस दुर्घटना में अपनों को खोया है।



इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।



राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में… — Vijay sharma (मोदी का परिवार) (@vijaysharmacg) May 20, 2024

I wish a speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims and their families," he added.

