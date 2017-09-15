3 Haryana Cops Arrested For 'Conspiring To Free' Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The Haryana Police today said it has arrested three policemen who allegedly conspired to help Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh escape after his conviction.The policemen -- two head constables and a constable -- were part of the Dera chief's security detail during his appearance before a CBI court which held him guilty of raping two of his followers.The cops were arrested in Panchkula where they were called to join the investigation, said Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh.They have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, including the sedition charge, said Mr Singh."We have arrested three Haryana policemen who were part of the Dera sect chief's security on August 25," he said.They have been in arrested in connection with the conspiracy to free Ram Rahim on August 25 after he was convicted by the Special CBI Court in Panchkula, he added.The DCP said Head Constable Amit, Head Constable Rajesh and Constable Rajesh "were produced in the local court today and have been remanded in police custody for three days".The Haryana Police had dismissed five policemen who were also part of the Dera chief's security detail. Besides them, three cops from the Punjab police had also been arrested.