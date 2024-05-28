New Rules To Come Into Effect From June 1. All You Need To Know

Multiple rules are going to be changed from June 1

As June 1 approaches, numerous rules are set to change. These changes will impact daily life, making it important to stay informed. June will see alterations concerning LPG cylinder usage, bank holidays, Aadhaar updates, and driving licenses.

Let's review the key changes taking effect from June 1.

New Driving License Rules

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently announced new regulations for obtaining a driving license in India. Starting June 1, 2024, individuals will be able to take driving tests at private driving training centres instead of government RTOs. These centres will be authorized to conduct tests and issue certifications for license eligibility.

The new rules also aim to reduce pollution by phasing out approximately 900,000 old government vehicles and enforcing stricter car emission regulations.

The fine for speeding remains between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. However, if a minor is caught driving, they will face a substantial fine of Rs 25,000. Additionally, the vehicle owner's registration card will be cancelled, and the minor will be ineligible for a license until they are 25 years old.

Aadhar Card Update

Planning to update your Aadhar Card? Well, you can do that till June 14. Users can simply update their Aadhar card online. However, if you choose to do it offline, then you will have to pay Rs 50 per update.

LPG cylinder price

LPG cylinder prices are adjusted on the first of every month. On June 1, oil companies will set new gas cylinder prices. In May, these companies reduced the prices of commercial cylinders, and it is anticipated that they may lower cylinder prices again in June. Additionally, as with every day, changes in petrol and diesel prices are expected on June 1.

Bank Holidays In June

As per the list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for 10 days in June. These include Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Additionally, other holidays in June comprise Raja Sankranti and Eid-ul-Adha. Hence, it is recommended to review the holiday schedule before planning a visit to the bank.