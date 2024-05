In New Faux Pas, Mani Shankar Aiyar Says 'Alleged' 1962 Chinese Invasion

The remark was made at a book launch.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday "unreservedly" apologized for "mistakenly" using the word 'alleged' for the Chinese invasion in 1962.

According to a purported video of an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening, Mr Aiyar while narrating an anecdote said, "...In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India."

Later, in a brief statement, the Congress leader said, "I unreservedly apologise for having mistakenly used the word 'alleged' before 'Chinese invasion' at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening."

Mr Aiyar, who has stoked controversies in the past with his comments, made the remarks at the launch of a book "Nehru's First Recruits".

