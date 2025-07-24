Engineer Dies By Suicide, Names 2 Seniors For Forcing Her To Clear Fake Bills

A 30-year-old assistant engineer with the Public Works Department (PwD) in Assam was found dead in her rented accommodation on Tuesday afternoon. The engineer, who died by suicide, left behind a note, alleging pressure by colleagues to clear 'fraudulent bills'. The woman named two of her senior officials in abetment of suicide.

In a handwritten note, a copy of which is available with NDTV, the engineer has categorically alleged that she had been under intense mental stress due to constant pressure from two senior officials who allegedly forced her to approve bills for incomplete work.

"I am taking this step due to extreme stress from my work. There is no one to guide me in the office. I am tired and have nowhere to go. My parents are worried for me," the suicide note clearly states.

The woman's family lodged a formal police complaint and filed a First Information Report (FIR). Based on the suicide note, Dinesh Medhi Sharma, a recently promoted Superintendent Engineer who earlier served as Executive Engineer in Bongaigaon, and Aminul Islam, a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) currently posted in Bongaigaon have been arrested for abetment of the suicide, police sources added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a detailed investigation.

"We are investigating all aspects. The building concerned, on which the alleged bills were made, will be probed. We will reassess the work costing," said the police.