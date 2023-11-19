Goa Minister Resigns From Cabinet As Requested By 'Senior Party Members'

Nilesh Cabral was Goa's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister.

Goa's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Nilesh Cabral tendered his resignation from the cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday to make way for the induction of Nuvem MLA, Aleixo Sequeira.

"It is with a heavy heart that I resign from the esteemed position of Minister in the departments of PWD, Environment, Legislative Affairs, Law and Judiciary. I thank you for the continuous support and confidence you have entrusted in me," said Mr Cabral in a letter.

Notably, eight 'turncoat' MLAs switched over to the BJP from the Congress in September last year. Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira, who was among the eight MLAs who had defected, is being inducted into the Cabinet today.

In a letter dated November 19 to the Office of the Chief Minister, Nilesh Cabral stated that he tendered his resignation on request by the senior members of the party, including the Chief Minister.

Goa PWD minister Nilesh Cabral said, "It is the decision of the party asking me to step down. I have performed as a minister. Some Congress leaders merged into the BJP, there was a commitment by the senior leaders. I was called by the leaders and they requested that to keep the commitment I have to sacrifice. Based on their request, I have resigned."

Mr Cabral, who represents the Curchorem Assembly constituency, also held the portfolios of Law and Judiciary, Environment and Climate Change, and Legislative Affairs.

"As requested by you and the senior members of the party, due to commitments you have previously made, I tender my resignation from your Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

He further said that he was immensely grateful for the invaluable opportunities and support provided to him during his tenure serving the people of this beautiful state.

"Please accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation. I wish you and the administration continued success in your endeavours to lead Goa towards prosperity and progress. Thank you once again for the privilege of serving as a minister, and I remain respectfully yours," he stated in the letter.

