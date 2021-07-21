Ministers Of Goa & Delhi To Debate On AAP's Poll Promise of Free Power

Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral said he had accepted a challenge for a debate on the announcement. File

Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral today said he had accepted a challenge from his Delhi AAP counterpart Satyendar Jain for a debate on the announcement made by AAP on providing 300 units of electricity free per household per month if elected to power in the 2022 Assembly polls here.

Nilesh Cabral had said the announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit here would lead to the finances of the coastal state getting affected.

The Goa minister had also claimed that such freebies had led to severe financial troubles in Delhi under the AAP dispensation. "I welcome the debate challenge put forward by Jain. We will be hosting a public debate on Monday at 3 pm," Nilesh Cabral told PTI.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is making such announcements with an eye on the Goa Assembly polls. I will expose their agenda in the debate," he said.

On Tuesday, Satyendar Jain had tweeted about a debate on Sunday, when he would be in the city, but later accepted the challenge for Monday.