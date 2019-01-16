Goa Power Minister Says His Department Defunct, Needs To Revive It

Nilesh Cabral told reporters steps need to be taken to revive the department.

Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral today said his department has become "defunct", which is why he was unable to bring out a white paper on its functioning.

"I had told (people) that I would be giving a white paper (on the functioning of the department). But I can't give it. The department is defunct," the BJP lawmaker said.

Mr Cabral was inducted into the Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet after two ailing ministers Francis D'Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar were dropped on health grounds.

"I have to see what we can do to revive the department...Right now, I can't give a white paper as I want to strengthen my stores, my meter testing division and others.

Let me put things in place and then I will tell the people of Goa how I am going to work," he said.

The minister claimed that there was a delay on the part of the State Finance Department to clear the proposals of his department. However, he refused to blame the chief minister, who also holds that portfolio.

"It is not only my department. For anything to buy, we need to go to the finance department. The finance minister, who is also the chief minister, is helping. But it is taking time. The process has to be simplified," he said.

According to him, the state government was in the process of framing the Street Light Policy owing to the rising complaints of non-functional street lights.

"Today, we are preparing the Street Light Policy. I have written to the panchayats and municipalities to give their suggestions," he said.

The minister said there were seven departments involved in maintenance of street lights.