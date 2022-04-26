Goa Electricity Department Candidly Tweets Frustration During Power Cut

Goa witnessed a lot of power cuts last night due to fierce winds caused by thunderstorms

The twitter handle of the Goa Electricity Department tweeted about power cuts late on Monday, with the official handling the social media account seemingly frustrated over questions about the duration of the blackout. While the tweets have now been deleted, a Twitter user managed to post a screenshot of the tweets. In the now-deleted tweet, the handle wrote a little after midnight, “I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding aways from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged”.

A somewhat funny reminder that it's real people who are behind these accounts. pic.twitter.com/OKxBYSh717 — Ramnath (@rmnth) April 26, 2022

Many on social media were surprised by the candid response, with a user responding with “What?”. The tweets from the power department, however, didn't stop, doubling down instead to communicate its frustration. The official handling the account said that they, too, like others in the state were also suffering from a power outage.

“Why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any,” the post read

Many on Twitter wondered if the electricity department's twitter account had been hacked.

There was a response. “I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note,” the electricity department's tweet read.

I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 26, 2022

Many Twitter users appreciated the candid nature of these responses with one user named @SteveDias10 commenting "I just want you to be the new Minister for Power. May happen....". Others were more concerned with one user asking "Is it your last day on job?"

I just want you to be the new Minister for Power. May happen.... — स्टीव डायस (@SteveDias10) April 26, 2022

Is it your last day on job? ???? — अ (@aaaabhaaaa) April 26, 2022

supply was restored in many areas by the morning.