Delhi Government Plans To Construct Rs 3,000-Crore Road Over Munak Canal

The Delhi government is planning to construct an elevated road over the Munak Canal, worth Rs 3,000 crore, spanning 20 kilometres from Bawana to Inderlok.

The Munak Canal, a 102-kilometre aqueduct stretching from Haryana to Delhi, is a key water supply infrastructure that minimises losses from the Western Yamuna Canal and supports water-sharing between the two states.

The project, which is expected to be completed in at least three years, was discussed on Thursday in a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma, and attended by senior officials from the PWD department.

The 20-km corridor will pass through 18 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats, aiming to decongest major arterial roads in North and Central Delhi. The officials said it would reduce travel time, ease pressure on existing infrastructure over the canal, and bring long-neglected stretches along Munak into active use.

In addition to better connectivity, the road will also improve safety across the Munak Canal corridor. Often deserted and poorly lit, it has come into the limelight for crime and encroachment. The construction of the road corridor is likely to improve maintenance along the canal and result in curbing crime.

The project will be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) expected within three months. While construction will be handled by the NHAI, the Public Works Department will be responsible for the upkeep of the area.

The Delhi government has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Haryana, which constructed the canal between 2003 to 2012.