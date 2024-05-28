Man Jumps To Death From World's Largest Cruise Ship

The incident occurred roughly 300 miles out of PortMiami

Tragedy struck the maiden voyage of the world's largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas. A passenger died after jumping overboard on Sunday morning, shortly after the ship departed Florida for its week-long Caribbean adventure. The man's identity remains unknown, the New York Post reported.

"The cruise ship deployed one of their rescue boats, located the man and brought him back aboard," the Coast Guard said.

"He was pronounced deceased. Beyond assisting in the search, the US Coast Guard did not have much involvement in this incident," the agency added.

On Icon of the Seas right now. Someone jumped/fell overboard and now a Search & Rescue is taking place. Low chance they'll be found. Hold your loved ones close, guys. pic.twitter.com/xYZbDV5Sza — GenAI Chad (@GenAIChad) May 26, 2024

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas boasts a length of 1,200 feet and accommodates over 10,000 people.

The incident occurred roughly 300 miles out of PortMiami, according to CruiseHive.

The Icon of the Seas paused its journey for two hours while the crew assisted the Coast Guard in their search and rescue efforts.

Tragically, the passenger, who had jumped overboard, was retrieved but succumbed to his injuries despite initial signs of life, as reported by CruiseHive.

Guests onboard shared videos of the rescue mission on social media, expressing a mix of shock and concern.

Meanwhile, Icon of the Seas offers a resort getaway, a beach escape, a theme park, and over "40 ways to dine, drink, and be entertained," according to the company.



