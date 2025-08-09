Waterslide Horror On World's Largest Cruise Ship, Screams Heard In Video

A terrifying incident unfolded on the Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas cruise ship when a waterslide suddenly cracked open mid-ride, leaving one injured. The accident occurred on Thursday, during a seven-day trip around the eastern Caribbean, leaving a sizable hole in the tubular slide.

People quickly sprang into action, screaming "stop the slide" as water gushed out of the broken section.

A video of the incident showed commotion onboard after an acrylic glass panel broke while a man was using the slide.

"STOP THE SLIDE!" - "OH MY GOD SOMEBODY JUST FELL OUT OF THE SLIDE!"



Chaos on the world's largest cruise ship after a waterslide panel shatters mid-ride. One passenger reportedly sliced open, triggering an emergency shutdown.



What's going on with cruise ships this year?

“Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said in a statement. He added, "The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation."

While the injured man's identity has not been revealed, his condition is stable, reported ABC News.

The Icon of the Seas, hailed as the largest and one of the most sophisticated cruise ships in the world, has a waterpark with six slides. It was carrying thousands of vacationers at the time of the malfunction. The slide will now remain shut until safety inspections and repairs are finished.

The exact cause of the acrylic glass failure is yet to be known. The company has pledged to evaluate all safety procedures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The Icon of the Seas set sail for the first time in January 2024. The ship can accommodate nearly 10,000 people at full capacity.