Royal Caribbean Cruise Passenger Who Assaulted Crew Dies After Being Detained Onboard

A 35-year-old Royal Caribbean passenger has died onboard the Navigator of the Seas after being detained for allegedly assaulting crew members and threatening fellow travellers in a drunken rage. According to eyewitness accounts, Michael Virgil's outburst began less than an hour after the ship set sail from San Pedro, bound for Ensenada, the New York Post reported. He allegedly shouted racial slurs, threatened passengers and crew, and attempted to break down cabin doors. Virgil also reportedly physically assaulted two Royal Caribbean staff members, kicking one in the face and punching the other.

"The gentleman that was drunk said he was going to kill us. He started chasing us down the hallway," another passenger Christifer Mikhail told FOX 11.

The situation escalated, prompting the security team to intervene. They used pepper spray, zip ties, and handcuffs to subdue Virgil. Witnesses reported that he was subsequently detained and taken to a holding cell. A family member alleged that security personnel administered a sedative during the incident.

Within an hour of being detained, Virgil was pronounced dead.

Royal Caribbean has extended condolences to Virgil's family and is cooperating with authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. They said, "We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests. We offered support to the family and are working with authorities on their investigation."

Michael Virgil's family has expressed shock and disbelief over the incident, stating that his enraged behaviour was completely out of character for him. He is survived by his 7-year-old son, who has autism, and his fiancee, both of whom were accompanying him on the cruise. A relative, speaking to FOX 11, expressed grief over his death, stating, "He didn't deserve to die over it."

The cause of his death is pending an autopsy. The FBI has taken charge of the investigation, as the incident occurred in international waters. As part of their investigation, authorities are examining a range of evidence, including video footage captured by passengers, surveillance footage from the ship, and body camera recordings worn by crew members.