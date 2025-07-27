Royal Caribbean Crew Member Jumps Off Ship After Stabbing Female Colleague, Dies

A Royal Caribbean crew member allegedly stabbed a female coworker on the Icon of the Seas cruise ship before jumping overboard and taking his own life, the Independent reported. The incident occurred on Thursday near San Salvador Island in the Bahamas, when the 35-year-old South African man stabbed a 28-year-old South African female crew member "multiple times", as per the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The suspect fled the scene and jumped off the ship, where he was later pronounced dead by onboard medical staff. The 28-year-old female victim sustained stab wounds to her upper body but is now in stable condition after receiving treatment. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities have not publicly identified the crew members involved or provided further details on the incident.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said the incident was "a personal dispute," but did not provide any further details. The spokesperson told NBC News, "Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately, the crew member passed away. We extend our condolences to the crew member's family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share."

An autopsy to determine the man's exact cause of death is pending, according to police.

As per CruiseMapper, the Icon of the Seas was making its way back from the Bahamas to Miami when the incident transpired.

The incident comes nearly a month after a man jumped off a Disney cruise ship to save his daughter. Passengers reported that the girl fell into the water from the fourth deck and was quickly followed by her father, who jumped in to rescue her. The father, reportedly, kept his daughter afloat for nearly 20 minutes until the rescue team arrived at the scene.

The Icon of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship, boasting 20 decks and a capacity for 5,610 passengers at double occupancy or 7,600 at maximum capacity. Measuring 1,198 feet in length and 213 feet in width, the ship features an array of amenities, including seven swimming pools, six water slides, and a massive water park, Cloud 6, which is the largest at sea.