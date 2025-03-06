80s Rockstar's Fiancee Falls Off Cruise After Argument, Search Op On

The Royal Caribbean cruise staff has launched a search after Kimberly Burch, the fiancee of the lead singer of 'Faster Pussycat' Taime Downe, went missing after falling overboard on March 2.

The team is working around the clock with the local authorities to find Ms Burch's body, The NY Post reported.

In a statement released on Monday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said they were looking into the case of a 56-year-old American woman who "is reported to have jumped off a cruise ship in waters" 17 nautical miles off South Grand Bahama.

A spokesperson of the Royal Caribbean Group said, "We are providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guests' families, we have no additional details to share."

Ms Burch's mother Carnell Burch alleged that her daughter fell off a cabin balcony after a heated argument with Mr Downe. She claimed that Ms Burch was also drinking on the cruise, which was unusual, and she didn't believe that her daughter would intentionally harm herself.

Ms Burch's family expressed grief and released a statement on Facebook. The post read, "It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away. She was a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt."

"She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you, Kimberly Burch!!" the post read.

The incident occurred when the pop-metal band Faster Pussycat was performing on the 80s-themed Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas. The team was on a seven-day round trip, which sailed on March 2 from Miami with scheduled stops in Nassau, San Juan and Puerto Plata.

It was a nostalgia-themed trip that also featured performances from Men at Work, Tiffany, Squeeze and Adam Ant.

According to reports, Ms Burch and Mr Downe, 60, had been in a relationship for six to seven years.