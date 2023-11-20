Rape Convict Ram Rahim Again Gets Permission To Leave Jail For 21 Days

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a sentence for raping two women, will be out of jail once again. This time for 21 days.

Earlier, in January, the Dera Chief Ram Rahim was granted 40 days of parole. In October last year, too, he was granted a 40-day parole. However, this time he is going to be out on a furlough.

While parole means the release of a prisoner either temporarily for a special purpose or completely before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour, a furlough is a short-term temporary release of convicts from jail.

During this break, the controversial leader, who is lodged at Haryana's Sunaria jail, will be staying at an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Following a controversy over the 40-day parole being given to Ram Rahim in January, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that getting parole after following all procedures was the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's right.

It was during the same parole period that Ram Rahim was seen "celebrating" by cutting a cake with a sword.

While out on parole on earlier occasions, the Sirsa-headquartered sect's chief had held several online "satsang" sessions.