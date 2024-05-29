US Not Turning 'Blind Eye' To Rafah Casualties: White House

US said that it has no plans to change policy yet following a deadly Israeli strike over the weekend.

US President Joe Biden is not turning a "blind eye" to casualties in Gaza's Rafah but has no plans to change policy yet following a deadly Israeli strike over the weekend, the White House said Tuesday.

"This is not something that we've turned a blind eye to," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters when asked "how many charred corpses" it would take for Biden to change course.

At the same time, Kirby said he had "no policy changes to speak to" following Sunday's strike in which Gazan health authorities said 45 people were killed as a blaze tore through a camp for displaced people, adding that the incident had "just happened."

