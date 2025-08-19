Australia Chides Israel After Diplomats' Visas Revoked

Australia's foreign minister on Tuesday criticised Israel for revoking visas held by Canberra's diplomatic representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel's tit-for-tat move followed Australia's decision on Monday evening to block a far-right Israeli politician from the country ahead of a speaking tour.

Australia and Israel have been increasingly at odds since Canberra declared it would recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said revoking the diplomats' visas was an "unjustified reaction" by Israel.

"At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu Government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution," she said in a statement.

The Australian government on Monday cancelled the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman, whose party is within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition.

Rothman had been scheduled to speak at events organised by the Australian Jewish Association.

Hours later, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he had revoked the visas of Australia's representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

"I also instructed the Israeli Embassy in Canberra to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry to Israel," he said.

"This follows Australia's decisions to recognise a 'Palestinian state' and against the backdrop of Australia's unjustified refusal to grant visas to a number of Israeli figures."

