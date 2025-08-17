Advertisement

"New Wave Of Genocide": Hamas Slams Israel's Gaza Relocation Plan

The group said the planned deployment of tents by Israel in the southern Gaza Strip was a "blatant deception".

Cairo:

Hamas said on Sunday that Israel's planned Gaza relocation plan by Israel constitutes a "new wave of genocide and displacement" for hundreds of thousands of residents in the area.

The group said the planned deployment of tents and other shelter equipment by Israel in the southern Gaza Strip was a "blatant deception".

