"New Wave Of Genocide": Hamas Slams Israel's Gaza Relocation Plan

- The group described Israel's plan to deploy tents in southern Gaza as a "blatant deception
- The Israeli military has said the relocation is to ensure the safety of civilians
- The UN has expressed concern that the plan will only increase suffering, as many have already been displaced
Cairo:
Hamas said on Sunday that Israel's planned Gaza relocation plan by Israel constitutes a "new wave of genocide and displacement" for hundreds of thousands of residents in the area.
The group said the planned deployment of tents and other shelter equipment by Israel in the southern Gaza Strip was a "blatant deception".
