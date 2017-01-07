A Week After New Year Shame, Woman In Burqa Molested In Bengaluru

Barely a week after Bengaluru was put to shame by incidents of mass molestation and assault on New Year's Eve, another incident of alleged molestation has come to light.A young woman wearing a burqa was reportedly attacked by a man early morning on Friday in North Bengaluru's KG Haali residential area as she was walking on her way to work.It is believed that the man followed her, grabbed her and pinned her to the ground as she screamed for help. She received abrasions on her legs, arms and her tongue.The attacker reportedly ran away when the barking of street dogs raised an alarm. Residents then rushed to the help the woman and took her to a Hospital.The police said they have launched a search for the suspect.On December 31, in a similar incident, a young woman walking home was approached by two men on a scooter. Alarmed, she tried to side-step them, but one man disembarked and attacked her. As she fought back, he pushed her towards the other man. He molested her, and then threw her hard to the ground. The video - recorded by security cameras at a house nearby in East Bengaluru - shows a group of people watching the assault without intervening.The city police has been facing a storm of criticism after a group of men groped, stalked and harassed women on New Year's Eve, as thousands of people were partying in the city's biggest commercial stretch. Forty-five security cameras recorded the crowd and video footage circulated on social media had showed women crying and seeking help.