Zelensky Welcomes Putin's Call For Peace Talks, But Urges Ceasefire First

Calling it a "positive sign," Zelensky said that "the entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire."

Russia's Putin effectively rejected ceasefire proposal and proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine.
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is pleased to see that Russia is finally engaging with finding an end to the war, but there must be a ceasefire before peace talks can start.

Calling it a "positive sign," he said that "the entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire."

Russian President Vladimir Putin in remarks to the media overnight effectively rejected the ceasefire proposal and proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 instead.

