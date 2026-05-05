"Hats Off": Amit Shah Lauds Bhabanipur Voters After Mamata Banerjee's Defeat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the people of Bhabanipur for their electoral verdict, declaring that the outcome reflects the fate awaiting what he described as an anarchic style of governance.

In a post on his X handle, HM Shah wrote, "Hats off to the people of Bhabanipur. Their mandate has made it clear what fate awaits an anarchic ruler."

The remark comes against the backdrop of heightened political contestation in West Bengal, where Bhabanipur has often been viewed as a symbolic battleground.

HM Shah's statement underscores the BJP's narrative that the electorate is rejecting what it sees as disorderly and confrontational politics.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of just over 15,000 votes.

Bhabanipur, long considered a stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress, has drawn national attention during recent elections.

The constituency has been central to the political fortunes of CM Banerjee, making its outcome a matter of prestige for both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

By framing the verdict as a rejection of "anarchy", HM Shah sought to project the result as a broader message against governance marked by instability and confrontation.

His remarks are likely to resonate within the BJP's campaign strategy, which has consistently emphasised law, order and stability as counterpoints to the Trinamool Congress's leadership style.

The Home Minister's post also reflects the BJP's effort to build momentum in West Bengal by portraying electoral outcomes as a shift in public sentiment.

While the Trinamool Congress has maintained its dominance in the state, the BJP has been working to expand its base, often framing its challenge as a fight against misrule and political disorder.

HM Shah's message, brief yet pointed, adds another layer to the ongoing political discourse in West Bengal, where every constituency carries symbolic weight and every mandate is interpreted as a signal of larger trends.

The Bhabanipur result, in this context, is being positioned by the BJP as a turning point in the battle against what it calls anarchic governance.

--IANS

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)