Zelensky Says New Talks On Peace Prospects Held With US, EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine had held new talks online with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and European representatives on the prospects of a resolution in the war with Russia.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also said Ukraine had intelligence that Russia was planning major strikes on Ukrainian targets on Monday evening, overnight and on Tuesday.

He also said intelligence showed North Korea was providing new ballistic missiles for Russia and improving its weaponry.

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