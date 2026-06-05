Videos of People Descending Into NYC Sewers Spark Investigation

An unusual series of late-night incidents involving people entering New York City's underground sewer network has sparked curiosity and concern among residents. Captured on surveillance cameras across different neighbourhoods, these mysterious movements have left authorities investigating and locals wondering what could motivate individuals to venture into the city's vast sewer system.

The mystery has fuelled discussion among New Yorkers, with theories ranging from treasure hunting for valuable items lost in drains to ideas involving underground tunnelling operations aimed at banks or other businesses.

One such encounter occurred in the early hours of May 5 in Astoria, Queens, reported The Washington Post. Aki Jakupovic, who owns an auto detailing shop in the area, was working overnight when he noticed three men dressed in waders approaching a nearby manhole.

The sight immediately caught his attention. According to Jakupovic, the group briefly acknowledged his presence before proceeding as if he were not there. “We glanced at each other. Then they acted like I wasn't even there. Something I've never seen before. I'm there every day. … But that's not something you expect,” Jakupovic, owner of Aki Auto Care, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

Security footage from his shop recorded the strange scene. One member of the group was seen lifting the heavy manhole cover while a nearby vehicle illuminated the area with its headlights. Moments later, all three disappeared underground through the opening.

Concerned by the unusual activity, Jakupovic shut his garage doors while an employee alerted the police. “These guys looked like the Ninja Turtles. Very strange, man. Very strange," he added.

The Queens incident was not an isolated case. In recent weeks, at least two other groups have been caught on camera entering and exiting different sections of the sewer system.

One of the events took place late last week in Brooklyn's Gravesend neighbourhood, where several individuals were observed slipping into a manhole. Hours later, a video showed a group of seven men emerging from beneath the streets and gathering on a nearby sidewalk.

Another incident occurred around 1 am the following day in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Police reported seeing multiple unidentified individuals enter a manhole Heyward Street and Bedford Avenue. Surveillance footage revealed more than half a dozen men climbing back to the surface. Some wore headlamps while others carried small shovels.

Despite the unusual nature of these events, the New York Police Department has reported no injuries or arrests related to the incidents. Officials have emphasised that there is currently no known danger to the public, although investigations remain active.

City officials have strongly warned against entering the sewer system under any circumstances. “Entering the sewer system is both illegal and extremely dangerous,” according to Rob Wolejsza, spokesman for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.

Wolejsza stressed that the sewer environment presents numerous hazards, including toxic gases, unstable surfaces, flooding risks, and confined spaces. "Members of the public should never enter a pipe, drain, catch basin, manhole, or outfall.”

Past Incidences

While the recent videos have attracted significant attention, exploring New York's sewers is not entirely new. Similar cases have surfaced over the years. In 2015, police arrested three individuals who allegedly entered the sewer system in search of hidden valuables.

Another incident occurred in April of last year when three men were arrested after witnesses reported seeing them climb into a manhole in Brooklyn's Bensonhurst neighborhood.