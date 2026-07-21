UP Woman Suffers Miscarriage While Trying To Save Father-In-Law During Assault

A pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after allegedly being kicked in the abdomen while trying to rescue her elderly father-in-law during an assault by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the evening of July 12 in Bhamaura village, but an FIR was registered on July 20 after the woman returned home from hospital, they said.

Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh said the complainant, Nisha Devi (20), alleged that four brothers from the same village Subhash, Jugesh, Ramesh and Rakesh were assaulting her father-in-law with sticks over an old dispute outside their house.

When Nisha intervened to save him, the accused allegedly assaulted her as well, and one of them, identified as Ramesh, repeatedly kicked her in the abdomen, Singh said, citing the complaint.

The officer said the woman allegedly collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. After local women intervened, the accused fled the spot.

Her husband, Vipin Kumar, and other family members shifted both the injured elderly man and Nisha home before taking them for treatment. While the father-in-law was admitted to the Community Health Centre, Nisha was later shifted to a private hospital after her condition deteriorated, police said.

Singh said an FIR has been registered against the four accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added.

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