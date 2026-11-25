A heartwarming moment from the Australian Parliament has caught the internet's attention after Senator Fatima Payman delivered a speech in the Senate while holding her six-month-old daughter, Aaliyah, in her arms. Adding to the adorable scene, fellow Senator Lidia Thorpe, seated directly behind her, was seen playing peek-a-boo with the baby during the parliamentary proceedings.

The light-hearted moment unfolded during a Senate sitting on November 24–25, 2026, as Payman addressed the chamber. While the senator continued with her speech, Thorpe made playful faces at the infant and entertained her with a game of peek-a-boo from the seat behind.

Payman, who represents Western Australia as an independent senator, was seen comfortably holding Aaliyah against her chest as she spoke. Thorpe's playful gestures appeared to keep the little one entertained, making for a moment that stood out amid the formal proceedings.

Watch the video here:

The adorable interaction took place on a significant day in the Australian Senate, as lawmakers passed the Digital Duty of Care Bill. The legislation was highlighted by Payman in a social media post, where she described its passage as a first step towards challenging what she called Big Tech's profit-before-people business model. The bill focuses attention on the responsibilities of digital platforms and the need to protect users, particularly children, from potential online harms.

The video has struck a chord online, with many users appreciating the sight of a mother carrying out her professional responsibilities while caring for her child.

Australian Parliament Allows Lawmakers To Care For Babies

Unlike many other legislatures, Australia's Senate has provisions that allow lawmakers to bring their infants into the chamber. Parliamentary rules permit senators to care for and briefly feed their babies while participating in proceedings.

The arrangements are intended to make it easier for parents to continue their parliamentary responsibilities without having to be separated from their young children. Payman also holds a distinction as the first Western Australian senator to give birth while serving in Parliament.