Who Is Varun Ghosh, Indian-Origin Australian Senator Who Took Oath On Bhagavad Gita

Varun Ghosh took oath as a Senator on the Bhagwad Gita

Varun Ghosh, an Indian-origin Australian Senator, made history as he took the oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita. Mr Ghosh, a former barrister, will fill the Senate vacancy left by Pat Dodson, who resigned earlier over his cancer treatment, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Announcing the newest member of the Labor Party caucus, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Varun Ghosh will be a "great voice" for western Australia.

"I was so pleased to support your candidacy and I say this as well, you've got big shoes to fill,” Mr Albanese was quoted as saying by the local newspaper.

On February 5, Anthony Albanese wrote on X, "Welcome Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Fantastic to have you on the team."

Welcome Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia.



Fantastic to have you on the team. pic.twitter.com/TSnVoSK3HO — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 5, 2024

Who is Varun Ghosh?

Born in 1985, Varun Ghosh currently serves as a barrister at the Francis Burt Chambers. He has worked in commercial and administrative law, and also in industrial relations, and employment law.

Mr Ghosh's parents, both doctors by profession, moved from India to Australia in the 1980s. Mr Ghosh went on to join the Labor Party in Perth at 17.

He holds an honours degree in law and arts from the University of Western Australia (UWA), where he has served on the Guild Council as Chair and guild secretary.

Mr Ghosh also holds a master's in law from UK's Cambridge University.

Speaking about his new role, Mr Ghosh said in a statement, “I have had the privilege of a good education and believe strongly that high-quality education and training should be available to everyone”.

Welcoming Mr Ghosh, Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said he would be a "strong voice for his community and for West Australians".

Welcome to Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia.



Senator Ghosh is the first ever Australian Senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita.



I have often said, when you're the first at something, you've got to make sure you're not the last. pic.twitter.com/kTLUZsx0iX — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) February 6, 2024

"Welcome to Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Senator Ghosh is the first-ever Australian Senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita. I have often said that when you're the first at something, you've got to make sure you're not the last. I know Senator Ghosh will be a strong voice for his community and for West Australians. Wonderful to have you on the Labor Senate team," Ms Wong wrote on X, sharing photographs from the oath ceremony.