Australian Senator Refuses To Apologise For "Clumsy" Anti-India Remark

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, the Australian Senator from the Northern Territory, has been at the centre of a massive controversy over her remarks about Indian migrants. She has refused to apologise for her comments, despite growing pressure from her party members and other leaders.

Ms Price held a six-minute press conference in Perth, describing her previous comments as "certainly clumsy" but insisting she would not be silenced on issues related to mass migration, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. She also thanked supporters who backed her during the controversy.

Last week, in a radio interview, Ms Price claimed that a large number of Indian migrants had been allowed in the country so that the centre-left Labor Party, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, could benefit from them.

"There is a concern with the Indian community, and only because there have been large numbers. And we can see that reflected in the way that the community votes for Labor at the same time," she said.

Soon after her statement, several leaders, including Bridget McKenzie, Barnaby Joyce, and Alex Hawke, asked Ms Price to apologise to the Indian community. However, Sussan Ley, Liberal Party leader, chose not to publicly call on Ms Price to apologise.

The remarks sparked widespread criticism both within her party and from the Indian community in Australia. She later walked back her comments, admitting that it was wrong to suggest Australia's migration system discriminates in any way. But she did not formally apologise for the remarks, according to The Guardian.

When asked Ms Ley that if she would request an apology from Price, Ms Ley avoided it by giving a direct answer and said, "Price is listening to the Indian community and hearing their words directly in many instances, and I think that's important, because where feelings are hurt, there needs to be a two-way dialogue, and there needs to be an understanding."

After Ms Price's controversial remark, Ms Ley held roundtable discussions with members of the Indian community in Australia. She also met with NSW Liberal Party colleagues, including Mark Speakman, the opposition leader in New South Wales.

Mr Speakman later wrote on X, "I and the NSW Coalition are sorry for the deep hurt many Indian Australians feel after a federal senator's offensive comments last week."

We met Indian Australian leaders today to hear from them and to reaffirm our support, embrace and admiration for their community. pic.twitter.com/bRr8Ndl4n3 — Mark Speakman (@MarkSpeakman) September 9, 2025

Later, Ms Ley sacked Ms Price from the shadow ministry for refusal to express support for the Liberal leader or apologise for her comments about Indian migrants. In a statement, Ms Ley said Ms Price had “failed to uphold the standards I have set as leader”.

“Today, despite being given sufficient time and space to do so, Senator Nampijinpa Price failed to apologise for remarks which have caused Australians of Indian heritage significant hurt,” she said.

“She also refused to provide confidence in my leadership of the Liberal party and sadly, that has made her position untenable in my shadow ministry. The Liberal party I lead will respect, reflect and represent modern Australia.”

According to Australian Government data, 8,45,800 Indian-born people were living in Australia as of June 2023. This is more than twice the number on June 30, 2013.