With Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) generating huge excitement among gamers, US startup Kalshi has hired a streamer to study the video game. The company selected streamer Cliff Savage, who is known as CliffSavage on Twitch, for the role of its GTA 6 researcher, according to NYPost.

Kalshi CEO and co-founder Tarek Mansour announced the appointment on X. He said the company reviewed more than 33,000 applications before choosing Savage for the position.

Mansour mentioned on X that he was impressed by Savage's dedication to exploring the game and shared a part of his job application: "I'm studying the economy before I spend a dollar. Checking property prices, businesses, side hustles, and every possible way to make money. I want to figure out how Leonida's economy works, find the fastest path to wealth, and turn my discoveries into content my viewers can actually learn from."

Mansour wrote, "I am very excited to bring on Cliff as our full-time GTA VI researcher and look forward to reading more about his findings as he embarks on this journey."

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Reacting to his appointment, Savage wrote, "I promise I will not let my family, friends, subscribers, or the Kalshi team down. I will explore Leonida with every last bone in my body and put together some of the most sophisticated research on the planet. I will do for GTA6 research what Jeff Bezos did for Amazon."

He wrote, "I have gone through a lot in my life, and this role as Kalshi's first-ever GTA6 researcher will change everything for me. The journey is just getting started, and I could not feel more blessed," he added.